Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.84

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 21612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

