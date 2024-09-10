Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 99 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $301.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

