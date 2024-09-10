Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

EMR stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.