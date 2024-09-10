Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.1% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $749.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $920.13 and a 200-day moving average of $949.68. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.