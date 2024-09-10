Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,210 shares during the period. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned 2.76% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,190,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.