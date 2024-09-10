Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

