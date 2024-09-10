Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 500 ($6.54) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.25 ($6.75).
In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,270 ($16,045.51). 10.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
