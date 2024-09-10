Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 500 ($6.54) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.25 ($6.75).

Get Glencore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLEN

Glencore Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Glencore stock traded down GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 364.40 ($4.77). 239,939,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,251,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 425.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.72. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 364.25 ($4.76) and a one year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,176.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,270 ($16,045.51). 10.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.