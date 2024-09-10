Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Glanbia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.