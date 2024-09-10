Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.94.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Genworth Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
