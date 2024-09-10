Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Genpact has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

