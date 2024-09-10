General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 0.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Mills by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,177,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

