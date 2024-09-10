General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $301.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $303.10.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

