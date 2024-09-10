FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 261,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

