FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

