FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diageo by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

