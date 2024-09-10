FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $14,510,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VHT opened at $283.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.