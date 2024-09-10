FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

