FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.