Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.23.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

