Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Raised by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 180,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

