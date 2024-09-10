Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 387.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

