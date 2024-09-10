Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.28. 20,493,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 54,021,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on F. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

