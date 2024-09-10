Flow Market Capitalization Achieves $832.87 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $832.87 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,530,332,564 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

