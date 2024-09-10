Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

FI stock opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

