Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

