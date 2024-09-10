First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.18

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 450347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

