First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

