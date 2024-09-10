First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.25

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 75435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 522,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 154,422 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

