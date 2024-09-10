First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 617,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the previous session’s volume of 149,686 shares.The stock last traded at $94.61 and had previously closed at $94.16.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

