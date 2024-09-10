First Interstate Bank Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 100.6% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.