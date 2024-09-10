First Interstate Bank Sells 247 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

