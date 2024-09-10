First Interstate Bank Purchases 6,634 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

