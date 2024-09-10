First Interstate Bank Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $334.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average of $343.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

