First Interstate Bank Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

