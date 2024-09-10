First Interstate Bank Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank owned 0.39% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 153,508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.