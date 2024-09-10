First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 3.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $41,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,900.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,174.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,921.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,742.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $52.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

