Financial Comparison: Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) versus Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group N/A -5.28% -7.16% Netcapital -100.71% -12.80% -11.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Binah Capital Group and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Netcapital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.28 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Netcapital $4.95 million 10.43 -$4.99 million ($0.05) -51.60

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital.

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Netcapital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

