Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $276.56 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002279 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $276.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00042088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

