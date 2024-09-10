FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $283.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

