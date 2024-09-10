Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 273,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,252. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

