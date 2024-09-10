Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

