FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

