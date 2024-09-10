FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,133.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $592.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

