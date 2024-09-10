FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.
Shares of LMBS opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
