FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $681,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.