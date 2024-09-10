FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $4.85 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,422,000 after buying an additional 247,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,949,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,476,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

