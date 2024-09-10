FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 1,338 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

