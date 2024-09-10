FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.