FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 135 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 416,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120,076 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.