Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its position in Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,852 shares of company stock valued at $44,969,481. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.42.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,776.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,655.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,419.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,818.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

